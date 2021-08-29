Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

PECO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 344,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,270. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

