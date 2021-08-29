Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 344,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,270. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.