Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 344,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,270. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.