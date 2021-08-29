Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 500 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Phreesia by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

