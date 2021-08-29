Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 500 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
