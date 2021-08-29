Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $9,525.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004702 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.