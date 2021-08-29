Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.87

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 9569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.