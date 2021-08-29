Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.87

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 9569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

