Pillar Market Cap Achieves $11.30 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $361,328.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

