PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.48 and last traded at $51.48. Approximately 102,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 73,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMU. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

