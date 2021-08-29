Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 139.8% in August

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.49. 29,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,161. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

