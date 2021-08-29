Polaris Inc. (PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on September 15th

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $123.07 on Friday. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

