Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,474 ($19.26) on Thursday. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,550.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

