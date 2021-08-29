Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.26. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

