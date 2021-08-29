Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,881 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

