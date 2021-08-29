PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $35,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in PPL by 59.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 270,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 879,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,220 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in PPL by 149.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 17.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 28.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

