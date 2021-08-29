Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PRDSY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 8,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09. Prada has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Prada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

