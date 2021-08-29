Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 5,260 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $2,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,513. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.63. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.