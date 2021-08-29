Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.30 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

INGR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. 321,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

