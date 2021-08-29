Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 25,709 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,709 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Axonics were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.