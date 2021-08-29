Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) by 266.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.66% of Presidio Property Trust worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.93 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

In other news, insider Larry Gene Dubose acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Robert Durfey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,392 shares of company stock worth $69,789 in the last 90 days.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

