Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Stake Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,197 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Progenity were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 4,195.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.13. Progenity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.