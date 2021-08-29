Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,532,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,419,074. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

