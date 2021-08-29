Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.
In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,532,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,419,074. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
