Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

PGNY stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. 852,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,227. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,419,074 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.