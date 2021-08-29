ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 1,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,017,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $810.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.31.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
