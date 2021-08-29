ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 1,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,017,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $810.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.31.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.