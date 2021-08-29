Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.33.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of PRU opened at $107.36 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

