Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36. Puma has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

