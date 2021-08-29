Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PUMSY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Puma stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877. Puma has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

