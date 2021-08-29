PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PURE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41. PURE Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

