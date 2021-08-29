PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

PCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,804,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

