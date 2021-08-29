Qbao (QBT) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $507,897.04 and $24,285.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

