QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.15. 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 719% from the average session volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

QNTQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

About QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

