Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post $258.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of XM traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion and a PE ratio of -68.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

