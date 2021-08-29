Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

