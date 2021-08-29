Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

