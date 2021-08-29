Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Shares of RAIFY opened at $6.05 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.
