Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RANI opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.