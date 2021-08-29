Raymond James Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $340.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

