Raymond James Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $340.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
