Raymond James Reiterates $36.00 Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

PROF stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,546,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

