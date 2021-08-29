Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 443.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

