Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 443.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

RTX opened at $85.40 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.