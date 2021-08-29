Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS RZREF remained flat at $$0.44 during trading hours on Friday. Razor Energy has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46.
About Razor Energy
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.