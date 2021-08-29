Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RZREF remained flat at $$0.44 during trading hours on Friday. Razor Energy has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

