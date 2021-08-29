RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of 249.12 and a beta of 1.92. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

