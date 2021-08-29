Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $19.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RLGY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,947. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,788,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Realogy by 1,124.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

