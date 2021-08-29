Realty Income Co. Plans Sep 21 Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a sep 21 dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2355 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 196.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

