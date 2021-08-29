RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.35

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.63% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday.
Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.89. The company has a market cap of C$64.69 million and a PE ratio of -27.33.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.
