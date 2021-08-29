RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.35

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.63% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. RediShred Capital has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.89. The company has a market cap of C$64.69 million and a PE ratio of -27.33.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.