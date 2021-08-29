Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Cintas by 34.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 79.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $391.69 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $396.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.