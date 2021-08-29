Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

