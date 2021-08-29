Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $162.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,268,091.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

