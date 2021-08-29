Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.