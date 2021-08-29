Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 85 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 452,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,641 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $343.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.