Relite Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43,312.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $43,312.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 37,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,667,121 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Buying and Selling Relite Finance

