ReneSola (SOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect ReneSola to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $35.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of ReneSola worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

